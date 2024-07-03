Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Huron OPP investigate death in Central Huron

By Benjamin Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 3, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
Emergency services on Tuesday found a person at an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line who was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. View image in full screen
Emergency services on Tuesday found a person at an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line who was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. NSD
Huron OPP are investigating a death in Central Huron.

On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line. They found a person who was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is currently in its early stages and residents in the area can expect to see a large police presence. There’s no threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

