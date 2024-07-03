Huron OPP investigate death in Central Huron

Send this page to someone via email

Huron OPP are investigating a death in Central Huron.

On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line. They found a person who was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is currently in its early stages and residents in the area can expect to see a large police presence. There’s no threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122.