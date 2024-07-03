Man faces murder charge in case of woman found dead on Niagara road: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman found on the side of a road in Lincoln last month.

Homicide investigators say Jessica Lynn St. Jules, 27, got into a granite-coloured Dodge Grand Caravan near the Hamilton Public Library on Barton Street East on June 8 and was later found dead at the side of a Niagara Region rural road days later.

Niagara police say a 20-year-old man, arrested Tuesday, has now been charged with the second-degree murder of St. Jules.

A police spokesperson didn’t reveal the relationship between the two, only that the matter was now in front of the courts and the man, Pedro Benitez Leal, faced a judge on Tuesday.

During a mid-June update, detectives revealed St. Jules body was found by a resident around 3 p.m. on June 8 near Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue.

They also said they were seeking the driver of the Caravan characterizing him as a “person of interest.”

“We don’t know how many occupants are in the vehicle,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Knevel said in a late June interview.

“There’s clearly a driver, but, the windows are too tinted to determine whether or not there is anyone else.”

Knevel went on to say a postmortem examination had been conducted, but was not yet complete.