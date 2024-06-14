Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Van may have ties to Hamilton woman found dead on rural road in Niagara Region: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 1:59 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Dodge Grand Caravan, granite in colour with an insert photo of 27-year-old Jessica Lynn St. Jules from Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional police say they're seeking the driver and occupants of a Dodge Grand Caravan in connection with the death of Jessica St. Jules. The Hamilton, Ont. woman was found in a ditch in Lincoln, Ont. on June 8, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’re seeking the driver and possibly occupants of a van suspected to be connected to the death of a Hamilton woman found in a Lincoln, Ont.

Homicide investigators say Jessica Lynn St. Jules, 27, got into a granite-coloured Dodge Grand Caravan in Hamilton the same day her body was found at the side of a Niagara Region rural road.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to her death, St. Jules was seen on surveillance video getting into the vehicle around 4:20 a.m. on June 8 near the Hamilton Public Library on Barton Street East.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“As of right now, we’re able to say that she voluntarily entered the vehicle and there was no struggle or anything of that nature to get her in,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Knevel said.

A photo of Jessica St. Jules posted to a GoFundMe campaign organized by her brother Zach Rezsek. View image in full screen
A photo of Jessica St. Jules posted to a GoFundMe campaign organized by her brother Zach Rezsek. Zachary Rezsek / GoFundMe

St. Jules body was found by a resident around 3 p.m. on June 8 near Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue.

Detectives have released few details about the investigation but say they’ve made contact with the deceased’s family and other acquaintances.

Knevel says the Caravan had tinted rear windows which has made it difficult to determine whether others, other than the driver, are involved.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know how many occupants are in the vehicle,” he said.

“There’s clearly a driver, but, the windows are too tinted to determine whether or not there is anyone else.”

Police say St. Jules had connections to Hamilton and Halton Region.

A postmortem examination has been conducted, but not yet complete, according to Knevel.

“There are further examinations and studies that need to be done to determine definitively what the cause of death is,” he explained.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices