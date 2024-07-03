Oilers, Panthers rematch set for December as NHL reveals 2024-25 schedule

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have to wait until mid-December to get another crack at the Florida Panthers.

The NHL released its full schedule for the 2024-25 season Tuesday, with a highlight coming Dec. 16 when the Oilers host the Panthers at Rogers Place.

The Panthers defeated the Oilers last month in a dramatic Stanley Cup final that saw Edmonton claw back from a 3-0 deficit before losing 2-1 in a decisive Game 7.

The two teams will meet in a rematch Feb. 27 in Sunrise, Fla.

A potentially busy day in Vancouver comes Nov. 17, when the Canucks host Nashville at 5 p.m. PT on the same day that B.C Place hosts the 2024 Grey Cup.

The release of the full schedule came a day after the NHL announced the home openers for all 32 teams.

Six of Canada’s seven teams begin play on Oct. 9, with Montreal hosting Toronto, Edmonton welcoming Winnipeg and Vancouver entertaining Calgary.

The Ottawa Senators open their season Oct. 10 at home against the Panthers.

The season will open Oct. 4 in Prague, Czechia, with the first of two games between Buffalo and New Jersey.

The busiest day in the schedule is Oct. 22, when every team will be in action.

This season marks the debut of the NHL’s broadcasting deal with Amazon’s Prime Video. The streaming service will broadcast 26 episodes in Canada of Prime Monday Night Hockey

