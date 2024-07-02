SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs sign three players to one-year contracts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defencemen Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers, and forward Cédric Paré, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

All three signed one-year contracts worth US$775,000. Paré’s deal is a two-way contract.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘The accountability is on me’: Shanahan accepts responsibility for Maple Leafs playoff failure'
‘The accountability is on me’: Shanahan accepts responsibility for Maple Leafs playoff failure

The 30-year-old Mermis from Alton, Ill., recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 47 games with the Minnesota Wild last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Myers, 27, from Moncton, N.B., appeared in five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He added 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 61 games with the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Paré, 25, from Levis, Que., posted 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices