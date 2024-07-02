Menu

July 6 – Trixstar Productions

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted July 2, 2024 1:08 pm
1 min read
This summer, Trixstar Productions is bringing triple A talent to the River City! From the return of their Great Outdoors Comedy Festival to stellar musical acts, Trixstar has hosted stars like Bill Burr, Theo Von, and Tom Segura. This year’s lineup features Kevin Hart, Bert Kreischer, Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis. Want to learn more about these shows and the masterminds behind them? Tune in to Talk To The Experts Saturday, July 6th  from 11:00am to noon as Trixstar’s Mike Anderson and Donovan Workun join the conversation.

