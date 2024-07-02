North Shore Rescue issues warning for hikers after Canada Day rescue

Send this page to someone via email

North Shore Rescue crews were kept busy over the long weekend and want to remind anyone heading into the mountains about potential dangers.

Crews responded to an injured hiker on the Howe Sound Crest Trail near St. Mark’s Summit on Monday afternoon after she slipped and heard a crack.

It is believed she broke her ankle.

Due to her location, she had to be long-lined out.

Hikers are being warned that while conditions may be clear and dry in the city, they can be much different at higher elevations.

“Here we think it’s July 1st, summer has begun, it’s nice and warm in the city but we still have quite a bit of snow and it’s been a wet June so the trails are still pretty muddy and wet,” Allan McMordie, North Shore Rescue search manager, told Global News.

“You’ve got to have good boots, you’ve got to be very careful on your footing up on the higher mountains and it can get cold quickly.”

McMordie also said that since it can take a while to get to remote locations, especially at night, if anyone suffers a serious injury, they should call 911 as soon as possible.