Saskatchewan minimum wage set to increase in October, but still lowest in Canada

Saskatchewan will continue to have the lowest minimum wage in Canada even after the rate increase in October.

The minimum wage will increase as part of the incremental increases laid out in 2022. The rate rose in 2022 to $13 from $11.81, with a $1 annual increase in the following years until the rate hits $15 this fall.

“Increasing minimum wage is one way we are supporting workers in this province,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said.

“Saskatchewan also continues to have among the lowest personal taxes in Canada which makes it a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

According to the Retail Council of Canada, Saskatchewan will be tied with Alberta for the lowest minimum wage in Canada.