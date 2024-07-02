Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Saskatchewan minimum wage set to increase in October, but still lowest in Canada

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Canadian dollar coins are displayed in Montreal, Friday, January 30, 2015. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's minimum wage is set to increase by $1 in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan will continue to have the lowest minimum wage in Canada even after the rate increase in October.

The minimum wage will increase as part of the incremental increases laid out in 2022. The rate rose in 2022 to $13 from $11.81, with a $1 annual increase in the following years until the rate hits $15 this fall.

Click to play video: '‘Good luck’: Trudeau says to Saskatchewan’s Moe in carbon pricing spat'
‘Good luck’: Trudeau says to Saskatchewan’s Moe in carbon pricing spat
Trending Now

“Increasing minimum wage is one way we are supporting workers in this province,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Saskatchewan also continues to have among the lowest personal taxes in Canada which makes it a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

According to the Retail Council of Canada, Saskatchewan will be tied with Alberta for the lowest minimum wage in Canada.

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices