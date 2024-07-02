5 to hospital after Highway 7 crash in Kawartha Lakes on Canada Day: OPP

Five people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., early Monday.
OPP say that around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of the highway and Elm Tree Road just west of Lindsay, where they found a downed hydro pole and a car off the roadway.
Police say one person was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. Four others were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries.
The section of Highway 7 was closed between Colborne Street and Elm Tree Road as police investigated and reopened around 1 p.m.
OPP on Tuesday morning said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
