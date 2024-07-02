5 to hospital after Highway 7 crash in Kawartha Lakes on Canada Day: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., early Monday.

OPP say that around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of the highway and Elm Tree Road just west of Lindsay, where they found a downed hydro pole and a car off the roadway.

Police say one person was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. Four others were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries.

TRAFFIC: Highway 7 remains closed between Colborne Street and Elm Tree Road following an earlier single vehicle collision into a pole. The vehicle is being removed now but the pole needs to be repaired.

The section of Highway 7 was closed between Colborne Street and Elm Tree Road as police investigated and reopened around 1 p.m.

OPP on Tuesday morning said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.