Traffic

5 to hospital after Highway 7 crash in Kawartha Lakes on Canada Day: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Five people were taken to hospital following single vehicle crash at an intersection on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes early on Canada Day.
Five people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., early Monday.

OPP say that around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of the highway and Elm Tree Road just west of Lindsay, where they found a downed hydro pole and a car off the roadway.

Police say one person was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. Four others were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries.

The section of Highway 7 was closed between Colborne Street and Elm Tree Road as police investigated and reopened around 1 p.m.

OPP on Tuesday morning said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

