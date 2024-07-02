Inflatable booster car seats recalled across Canada due to injury risk

Send this page to someone via email

Parents whose children use a certain brand of inflatable booster car seats should immediately stop using them, as they pose a risk of injury, Health Canada warns.

On June 28, Health Canada issued a recall for the UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat, sold in various colours, due to the increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

“These products do not display Transport Canada’s National Safety Mark and therefore have not been certified to meet the safety requirements of the ‘Motor Vehicle Restraint Systems and Booster Seats Safety Regulations,'” Health Canada said in the recall.

The inflatable booster seats are sold under the following Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (ASIN): B07R6NVP770, B07RR7ZYGY and B07RB2KRCS.

Consumers who have these affected products should immediately stop using them and safely dispose of the items in such a way that they cannot be used again, Health Canada warned.

The products have been removed from sale online from the website Amazon.ca.

Health Canada has contacted the foreign selling companies and is advising consumers to immediately stop using the affected UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat.

Amazon reported that 272 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.

To date, no incidents or injuries related to this product have been reported to Health Canada.