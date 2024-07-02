Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Inflatable booster car seats recalled across Canada due to injury risk

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 10:11 am
1 min read
Health Canada issued a recall for the UberBoost Inflatable Car Seat, sold in various colour combinations, due to the increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. View image in full screen
Health Canada issued a recall for the UberBoost Inflatable Car Seat, sold in various colour combinations, due to the increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parents whose children use a certain brand of inflatable booster car seats should immediately stop using them, as they pose a risk of injury, Health Canada warns.

On June 28, Health Canada issued a recall for the UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat, sold in various colours, due to the increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

“These products do not display Transport Canada’s National Safety Mark and therefore have not been certified to meet the safety requirements of the ‘Motor Vehicle Restraint Systems and Booster Seats Safety Regulations,'” Health Canada said in the recall.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The inflatable booster seats are sold under the following Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (ASIN): B07R6NVP770, B07RR7ZYGY and B07RB2KRCS.

Consumers who have these affected products should immediately stop using them and safely dispose of the items in such a way that they cannot be used again, Health Canada warned.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The products have been removed from sale online from the website Amazon.ca.

Health Canada has contacted the foreign selling companies and is advising consumers to immediately stop using the affected UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat.

Amazon reported that 272 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.

To date, no incidents or injuries related to this product have been reported to Health Canada.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices