Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP

RCMP say Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community.

Mounties in Fort Vermilion say a 45-year-old man was fatally injured during Monday’s parade.

The man from Mackenzie County fell off the equipment he was throwing candy from.

The RCMP says officers were dispatched to assist emergency services with the accident.

They say in a statement they are sending their condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

Fort Vermilion is a hamlet of about 750 people located around 550-kilometres northwest of Edmonton.