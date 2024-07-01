Saskatoon celebrates Canada Day with eyes cast on past, present and future

Send this page to someone via email

People from all walks of life gathered together in Saskatoon to celebrate Canada’s 157th birthday at the River Landing Amphitheatre.

This year’s theme for Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon was “A Respectful Honouring of Our Nation,” designed to inspire reflections on Canada’s past, present and future.

“We continue with that theme because we still have much to learn, much to understand, and much to accept about how our Indigenous brothers and sisters were treated and this country is being formed,” said Shad Ali, Canada Day Saskatoon director.

“When we come together in days like today, it’s an opportunity for us to share in fellowship with one another and to welcome each other and to be respectful of one another and all that this country has to offer.”

Jasmine Albert, a Saskatoon educator, explained the historical relationship between Indigenous peoples and the birth of Canada.

“It is the job of all of us who call this land home to do research and to understand why those (Truth and Reconciliation) Calls To Action have been put in place,” she said.

“I encourage you all to do that so we can raise our children in a different way.”

The day of celebrations was scheduled to end with a fireworks show at sunset.