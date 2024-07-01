Grouse Mountain closed after gondola stalls and strands passengers

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain was forced to close on Monday after problems cropped up with the resort’s gondola the day prior.

The company says its Skyride gondola stalled around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday due to a fault in its operating system.

Passengers in the lift’s two cars were stuck for over an hour before the resort was able to get them moving again using backup power.

The lift system didn’t fully reopen until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

With the Skyride out of service, some visitors attempted to hike down the Grouse Grind trail to get off the mountain, resulting in injuries.

“The walk down is actually quite strenuous if you are not used to it,” said Dwayne Derban, assistant chief with District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

“Everyone is fine. The last patient was fairly exhausted, had some medical issues, pulse rate dropped, blood pressure dropped, so we are very glad they weren’t too far from the bottom and we were able to get them out to the care of the advanced care paramedics.”

Grouse Mountain said all of its mountain activities were closed on July 1, as crews completed necessary maintenance on the Skyride.

Anyone who already bought tickets to the mountain will be able to use them for the next 90 days.