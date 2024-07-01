Winnipeg Jets to add goalie Eric Comrie, lose centre Sean Monahan to free agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have filled a void between the pipes with the return of Eric Comrie to the organization.

Comrie, who left the team two years to sign as an unrestricted free agent with Buffalo, has signed a two-year deal with the Jets for US$825,000 per season.

The puckstopper, who soon turns 29, played in just 29 games for the Sabres the past two seasons and did not enjoy much success with a 3.68 goals-against average and .882 saves percentage while compiling a record of 11-16-1.

Comrie’s best NHL season to date was in 2022-23 when he went 10-5-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .920 saves percentage in 19 appearances as a backup to Connor Hellebuyck.

The re-acquisition of Comrie, a second-round pick by Winnipeg in 2013, was necessitated by the departure of Laurent Brossoit who signed a two-year deal with Chicago for a total of US$6.6 million.

The Jets came up short in trying to re-sign Sean Monahan as the veteran centre agreed to a five-year deal with Columbus that carries an annual average value of US$5.5 million.

Winnipeg was reportedly in the running for Monahan right up until the last minute. In 34 games with the Jets last season following a Feb. 2, 2024, trade with Montreal, the 29-year-old native of Brampton, Ont., scored 11 goals and added 13 assists for 24 points.

Veteran Defenseman Brenden Dillon has found a new home after agreeing to a three year deal with the New Jersey Devils that will pay him $US4M per season.

Tyler Toffoli, who had 7-4-11 in 18 games for Winnipeg after being acquired from New Jersey at the deadline, has signed a four-year deal for a total of US$24 million with San Jose.

The NHL also announced Winnipeg’s home opener for the 2024-25 season will be played on Friday, Oct. 11, versus Brossoit, Connor Bedard, and the Chicago Blackhawks.