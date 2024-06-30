Community gathers in Lytton, B.C. for 3rd anniversary of devastating fire

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in Lytton, B.C., are gathering for an event to mark the third anniversary of the small village being destroyed in a devastating fire.

The damage was catastrophic, with two people dying and 90 per cent of buildings being reduced to ash.

A community event is planned for Sunday for fire departments and community members.

“My emotions are mixed. Three years later … it’s such a long, long time. I think back often of that day, the day of the fire, and the trauma it caused for so many people,” Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor said.

“On the other hand, we are seeing progress in the village, we are seeing things starting to be rebuilt — so that positive feeling as well.”

The mayor said the biggest challenges facing the community now are high construction costs and property owners being forced to pay for their own archeological work.

“There have been so many challenges, three years of challenges of trying to get (rebuilding) started,” she said.

“Most recently, the challenge for property owners is the archeological work that has to happen on most properties.

“As the excavation happens to set the foundations or the crawl spaces … there is no funding at all. It all comes out of an owner’s own pocket. Quotes have been anywhere from $20,000 to $80,000.”

While there is no timeline on when the village will return to normal, O’Connor said tourists can help revive the community by visiting nature sites nearby.

Planning is underway for the development of a community hub as well as municipal infrastructure.

No media is invited to the community event on Sunday.