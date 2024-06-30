Menu

Fire

Community gathers in Lytton, B.C. for 3rd anniversary of devastating fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Three years later, Lytton still rebuilding after devastating wildfire'
Three years later, Lytton still rebuilding after devastating wildfire
RELATED VIDEO: Three years after nearly the entire Village of Lytton was devoured by a fast-moving wildfire, residents are still rebuilding. It looks a lot different than it did a year ago, but progress remains slow. Still, village officials are optimistic they will rebound. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
Community members in Lytton, B.C., are gathering for an event to mark the third anniversary of the small village being destroyed in a devastating fire.

The damage was catastrophic, with two people dying and 90 per cent of buildings being reduced to ash.

A community event is planned for Sunday for fire departments and community members.

“My emotions are mixed. Three years later … it’s such a long, long time. I think back often of that day, the day of the fire, and the trauma it caused for so many people,” Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor said.

“On the other hand, we are seeing progress in the village, we are seeing things starting to be rebuilt — so that positive feeling as well.”

“There have been so many challenges, three years of challenges of trying to get (rebuilding) started,” she said.

“Most recently, the challenge for property owners is the archeological work that has to happen on most properties.

“As the excavation happens to set the foundations or the crawl spaces … there is no funding at all. It all comes out of an owner’s own pocket. Quotes have been anywhere from $20,000 to $80,000.”

Trending Now

While there is no timeline on when the village will return to normal, O’Connor said tourists can help revive the community by visiting nature sites nearby.

Planning is underway for the development of a community hub as well as municipal infrastructure.

No media is invited to the community event on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Auditor General to report on B.C. response to Lytton wildfire'
Auditor General to report on B.C. response to Lytton wildfire
