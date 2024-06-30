Menu

Crime

Cranbrook fire crews respond to blaze at Amy Woodland Elementary School

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 2:38 pm
1 min read
Courtesy: Cranbrook.ca.
Courtesy: Cranbrook.ca.
Crews responded to a fire at Amy Woodland Elementary School in Cranbrook around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

The fire caused significant damage to the school’s gymnasium and created smoke damage throughout the school.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

