Cranbrook fire crews respond to blaze at Amy Woodland Elementary School

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Crews responded to a fire at Amy Woodland Elementary School in Cranbrook around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

The fire caused significant damage to the school’s gymnasium and created smoke damage throughout the school.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.