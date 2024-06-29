Elvis sightings aplenty at annual festival in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Love hearing songs from the king of rock ‘n’ roll, like Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock and All Shook Up?

If so, there’s only one day left to hear tribute artists belt out those famous tunes, as the annual Penticton Elvis Festival wraps up on Sunday.

The highly popular event, which began Thursday night, is the nation’s largest and longest-running competition. This year, it drew 24 tribute artists.

2:10 Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners

Mike Schell, president of the Elvis festival, told Global News that Presley’s music “is timeless. I wouldn’t want to be a judge.”

Story continues below advertisement

One of this year’s contestants is Moses Snow.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 21-year-old said he “grew up in a house full of musical people, and there’s something about Elvis. The way he sung and his style of music, I was so intrigued by it.”

Fans in this year’s crowd ranged from teenagers to those in their 80s.

One fan told Global News that Elvis “has a timelessness to him,” and that Presley’s ongoing popularity will continue in the years to come.

More information about the festival is available and pentictonelvisfestival.ca.