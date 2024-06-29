Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Elvis sightings aplenty at annual festival in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 29, 2024 7:31 pm
1 min read
One of the tribute artists in this year’s Penticton Elvis Festival. View image in full screen
One of the tribute artists in this year’s Penticton Elvis Festival. Global News
Love hearing songs from the king of rock ‘n’ roll, like Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock and All Shook Up?

If so, there’s only one day left to hear tribute artists belt out those famous tunes, as the annual Penticton Elvis Festival wraps up on Sunday.

The highly popular event, which began Thursday night, is the nation’s largest and longest-running competition. This year, it drew 24 tribute artists.

Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners

Mike Schell, president of the Elvis festival, told Global News that Presley’s music “is timeless. I wouldn’t want to be a judge.”

One of this year’s contestants is Moses Snow.

The 21-year-old said he “grew up in a house full of musical people, and there’s something about Elvis. The way he sung and his style of music, I was so intrigued by it.”

Fans in this year’s crowd ranged from teenagers to those in their 80s.

One fan told Global News that Elvis “has a timelessness to him,” and that Presley’s ongoing popularity will continue in the years to come.

More information about the festival is available and pentictonelvisfestival.ca.

 

