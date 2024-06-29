Menu

Sports

Former Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe selected No. 46 in 2024 NHL draft

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 29, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
Former Regina Pats winger Tanner Howe will play in the next NHL season with the Pittsburgh Penguins as he was drafted in the second round as the 46th pick. View image in full screen
Former Regina Pats winger Tanner Howe will play in the next NHL season with the Pittsburgh Penguins as he was drafted in the second round as the 46th pick. Global Regina
A former Regina Pats player will see his dreams realized in the next NHL season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Saturday, the Penguin’s Hockey Club announced Tanner Howe was drafted in the second round with the 46th pick.

Howe, of Prince Albert, completed his first season of wearing the “C” on his jersey, named captain following the graduation of last year’s first overall pick of former Regina Pats Connor Bedard to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I’m a solid, 200-foot player who’s very competitive, works really hard, who plays the game the right way and is physical,” said Howe in a previous story. “I think I bring a leadership quality to the team.”

The former Pats captain is coming off a 28-goal and 77-point season, his third in the WHL.

— with files from Scott Roblin & Jacob Carr

