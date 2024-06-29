Search for missing paddler near Stanley Park suspended

Send this page to someone via email

An extensive search for a missing canoeist along the waters near Stanley Park in Vancouver has been suspended.

The search for the 65-year-old man began Friday afternoon.

A Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter was seen circling the west side of Stanley Park around 5 p.m. yesterday.

The Canadian Coast Guard was also involved in the search.

On Saturday morning, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria confirmed the man had gone missing from the Third Beach area.

Capt. Chris Dubé said the search has been suspended and that it has been turned over to Vancouver police as a missing persons case.