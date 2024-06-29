Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for missing paddler near Stanley Park suspended

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 29, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for missing canoer near Stanley Park suspended'
Search for missing canoer near Stanley Park suspended
An extensive search in the waters near Vancouver’s Stanley Park has been suspended. Capt. Chris Dubé said at 7:44 a.m. the search has been suspended and the file has been turned over to Vancouver police as a missing persons case.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An extensive search for a missing canoeist along the waters near Stanley Park in Vancouver has been suspended.

The search for the 65-year-old man began Friday afternoon.

A Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter was seen circling the west side of Stanley Park around 5 p.m. yesterday.

The Canadian Coast Guard was also involved in the search.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Saturday morning, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria confirmed the man had gone missing from the Third Beach area.

Capt. Chris Dubé said the search has been suspended and that it has been turned over to Vancouver police as a missing persons case.

Click to play video: 'Missing hiker rescued from North Shore mountains'
Missing hiker rescued from North Shore mountains
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices