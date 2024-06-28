Metro Vancouver picks new chair amid travel, wastewater plant controversies

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny wasn’t taking questions Friday, but he did attend a board meeting.

It was his first appearance since going on a taxpayer-funded trip to Amsterdam early this month.

Dobrovolny was joined on the excursion to a conference on urban drainage by two other district staff members and four mayors.

Questions about it prompted a motion to the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors calling for more transparency and accountability for international travel.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, who was also in Amsterdam, objected to the motion.

“You would think there was no process in this notice of motion, well in fact there is and it has been the same for many years,” Brodie said.

In the end, the motion was deferred.

“He’s part of the Amsterdam four,” New Westminster Councilor Daniel Fontaine said.

“Those are the four who went to Amsterdam and for him to actually sit in the Metro Vancouver Board meeting and suggest this get punted off to some staff committee to come back at some unknown time in the future is really offensive to me.”

Bowen Island Mayor Andrew Leonard, who brought forward the motion, expressed frustration.

“Being referred feels like it’s kicking the can down the road and just delaying a process and conversation that’s inevitable that needs to be held in our community,” he said.

The board also elected a new chair, opting for Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley over Vancouver Councilor Lisa Dominato.

Global News asked Hurley about the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, estimated to be $3 billion over budget.

Mike Hurley said he’s upset about the project, but “I’m not proposing an outside audit at this time.”

“I’m proposing a review by an independent individual.”