Don’t move firewood: Plea to campers after invasive insect confirmed in B.C.

Heading out to camp this Canada Day long weekend?

If so, the Invasive Species Council of BC has this environmental tip: Don’t bring firewood from one region to another.

Doing so, the ISCBC says, could spread invasive species.

This spring, the province confirmed its first detection of a highly destructive invasive wood-boring beetle, the emerald ash borer.

The insect is metallic blue-green in colour and has a narrow, elongated body that measures between eight and 14 millimetres in length.

“Emerald ash borers have been spread by the movement of infested nursery stock (ash saplings), logs and firewood,” the province said.

“This spread is possible at any life stage (egg, larvae, pupae or adult). Eggs are laid in tree bark and then larvae burrow into the tree, feeding on the inner bark and sapwood.

“Immature beetles that have exited the tree will feed on leaves, and then disperse by flight to search for a new host tree.”

Emerald ash borers can be found in agricultural areas, natural forests, planted forests and urban areas where ash trees exist.

The insects are native to China, Taiwan, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Mongolia and Russia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says adult beetles can fly up to 10 kilometres and have been found in the southern and middle areas of Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick, as well as Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, and Halifax.

And on Friday, the CFIA updated its regulated areas in B.C. in an effort to slow the insect’s spread.

Regulated areas in B.C. include the city of Vancouver, the University of B.C. and the university endowment lands.

“Effective immediately, ash material (such as logs, branches and woodchips) and all species of firewood cannot be moved outside of the regulated area without permission from the CFIA,” the organization said.

“If you need to move ash material, please contact your local CFIA office to request written authorization.”

The Invasive Species Council of BC says emerald ash borers were likely introduced to North America by hitching rides on overseas shipping pallets.

“Restricting firewood movement through the ‘buy local burn local’ practice is one of the best defences in reducing the spread of invasive insects,” the ISCBC said.

“Buy firewood at or near the destination where you’ll be burning it to ensure you are not introducing pests or diseases to the area. If you have firewood left over from your stay, leave it. Always avoid transporting firewood long distances.”

“One of the easiest things we can all do to prevent the spread of invasive species like emerald ash borer, Asian long-horned beetle, and spongy moth, is to not move firewood,” ISCBC executive director Gail Wallin said.

“We always urge folks to practice buy local burn local. It’s an easy way to make a big difference.”