Crime

Alberta RCMP search of rural residence finds pipe bomb in home of murder-conspiracy accused

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Undercover RCMP officer gives testimony as Coutts blockade trial continues
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 13, 2024) An undercover police officer who infiltrated the Coutts blockade outlined her communications with Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick during cross-examination on Thursday. – Jun 13, 2024
The RCMP says it had to call in bomb specialists while searching the home of one of two men now on trial on charges of conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts blockade in 2022.

RCMP Cpl. Megan Evans testified that when they searched the home of Anthony Olienick they found two black pipes with wires sticking out of one end.

Evans says the discovery prompted them to call in the explosive device unit to make sure there was no danger.

Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial in Court of King’s Bench for their actions at the Coutts blockade, which tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in a protest of COVID measures and vaccine mandates.

Olienick also faces a charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

