Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
A photo of two men in a suit and a woman in a black dress in front of a door flanked by flags. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is flanked by MPPs Michael Parsa, left, and Goldie Ghamari, as he announces a scholarship fund to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash, during a news conference in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Ford has kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus after what he calls repeated and serious lapses in judgment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus after what he calls repeated and serious lapses in judgment.

Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to remove Ghamari from his caucus.

Ford’s office initially said in a written statement that the premier was “extremely disappointed” in Ghamari’s decision to give a platform to someone whose behaviour and beliefs are at odds with those of the government.

Trending Now

Ghamari wrote in a subsequent statement that she condemns all forms of Islamophobia and antisemitism, and that she was not aware of Robinson’s history prior to their meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford’s office says he decided to remove her from caucus after that follow-up statement, with a spokesperson for the premier saying it “speaks volumes about her judgment and honesty.”

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices