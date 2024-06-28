What’s open and what’s closed on Canada Day weekend in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Monday is July 1, Canada Day, which means there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate across the city, but many local services, businesses and resources will either be closed or operating under holiday hours over the long weekend.

Services

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection takes place as regularly scheduled.

The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg depot will be open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (from 5:30 a.m. for commercial customers), while its Pacific and Panet counterparts will be closed Saturday.

All public libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

All outdoor pools and spray pads will be open Monday, with the exception of St. Vital Outdoor Pool, which opens July 5.

All city fitness and leisure centres will be closed Canada Day.

Winnipeg Animal Services will be closed Monday.

Municipal golf courses remain open, weather permitting.

The city’s 311 helpline will be available 24-7.

Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Canada Day and post offices will be closed.

Provincial and most federal offices will be closed Monday.

We're excited to collaborate with 2Spirit MB, Tunngasugit Inuit Resource Centre, and other community partners, offering an amazing lineup of activities and local talent for July 1, Canada Day at The Forks. Check out the link below for more information:https://t.co/ZH9cXjlTPk pic.twitter.com/YUh98HkbPk — The Forks (@TheForks) June 23, 2024

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a holiday schedule Monday.

The city says it will add buses as needed to the BLUE rapid transit line between Stadium Station and Seel Station, due to the Canada Day event at Princess Auto Stadium.

A free Winnipeg 150 shuttle will go between events at The Forks and Assiniboine Park on Monday, leaving in each direction every half hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Passengers can catch the shuttle from Portage Avenue and Overdale Street at Assiniboine Park, and in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights at The Forks.

Shopping

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Canada Day

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed Monday.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.

St. Vital Centre will be closed.

Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Stage Tickets for the Canada Day Celebration at Princess Auto Stadium are officially sold out! Don't fret, you can still join the free festivities from noon – 7:00 pm in the tailgate area ‼️ details » https://t.co/sv57sGojGD#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/k46prpQAPR — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 26, 2024

Attractions

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open on Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is offering free admission.

The Manitoba Museum is closed Monday.

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours.

WAG-Qaumajuq will be closed for maintenance from Saturday through Tuesday.