Several Peterborough-area connections among Order of Canada recipients

This year’s list of recipients of Canada’s top honour includes some connections to the Peterborough, Ont. area

Among the 83 appointees to the Order of Canada announced on Thursday include longtime activist Rosemary Ganley, archaeologist William Anthony Fox and humanitarian and former paramedic Mark Cameron.

Her nomination profile says Ganley is known for being an advocate for human rights, gender equity and social justice. In 1980, she co-founded Jamaican Self-Help to support community-chosen initiatives in Jamaica and drive interest in international development among young service-trip volunteers from Canada.

She is also a prolific columnist, spending the past six years with The Peterborough Examiner. She is also a delegate to the United Nations World Conference on Women and has served on the Gender Equality Advisory Council of the G7.

Joining her is Fox who is described as one of Canada’s “foremost authorities on archaeology.”

Fox is a research fellow and adjunct professor at Trent University in Peterborough. The retired public servant and long-standing leader of the Ontario Archaeological Society devoted his career to advancing knowledge of Canada’s archaeological past.

His nomination profile says Fox was among the first to advocate the participation of Indigenous communities in preserving their material heritage, helping to broaden an understanding of Canada’s history.

Another Peterborough area inductee will be former paramedic Mark Cameron, of Hastings. He is a humanitarian, and educator who focused on advancing paramedicine and disaster response education.

His profile lists him as associate director of the Sunnybrook Advanced Life Support and Trauma Education program, which specializes in courses for cardiac, pediatric and trauma life support. He also co-founded the Canadian International Medical Relief Organization and the Critical Incident Management Response Organization.

1:44 Mark Cameron Meritorious Service Medal

The Order of Canada honours are appointed by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

“The Order of Canada recognizes individuals who have made positive and lasting impacts on communities here in Canada or who have brought honour to our country abroad,” stated Governor General Mary Simon. “As we progress towards an Order that is reflective of Canada’s full diversity, I encourage all Canadians to nominate individuals who inspire them, from all walks of life and backgrounds. Congratulations to the new appointees and thank you to the nominators who cast a spotlight on their achievement, purpose and exceptional talent.”