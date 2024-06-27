Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre to open on July 2

Send this page to someone via email

In a time when Saskatchewan’s health-care system continues to face record demands across the province, Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is about to open its doors.

Located at 1320 Albert St. in Regina, the centre will open to the public on July 2, 2024. As part of a phased approach, the centre will be accepting patients seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with plans to expand opening hours later this year.

“We are very proud to see all the work that has gone into the Regina urgent care project,” Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe said.

The opening comes after the centre was announced nearly four years ago.

“In 2020, we began discussions with health care officials about strengthening the health system by addressing a gap identified between emergency departments and primary care,” Moe said.

“We are thrilled to be here today to deliver on our promise, which will significantly improve health-care services for Regina and area residents.”

View image in full screen After being announced nearly four years ago, the new urgent care centre in Regina is opening on July 2. Katherine Ludwig / Global News

The new $18.7-million UCC will function as an alternative to emergency departments for minor illness, injuries, and mental health and addiction supports that are non-life-threatening but require treatment before the following day.

The centre is expected to divert roughly 20,000 patients a year away from emergency rooms — about 55 patients a day.

“By providing another option for patients and introducing this new model of care, the goal is to ease demand on emergency departments, connect patients to primary care practitioners and significantly improve the overall patient experience,” health minister Everett Hindley said.

“We are especially pleased to be expanding points of entry into the health-care system for residents seeking mental health and addiction support. This is another way to ensure individuals can access the help they need when they are ready.”

View image in full screen One of the rooms in the new urgent care centre. Katherine Ludwig / Global News

An urgent care facility will also be built in Saskatoon, as it was announced at the same time as Regina’s, but it won’t be open for some time.

The facility won’t be fully staffed when it opens, which is something Sask. NDP health critic Vicki Mowat believes is a big concern.

“Scott Moe and the Sask. Party are driving healthcare workers out of the province,” she said in a recent statement. “So I’m not surprised that they can’t staff a facility that’s been finished since April. This facility is supposed to be open 24/7 and there’s still no timeline on when that will happen.”

At Thursday’s ‘grand opening,’ Hindley said the majority of staff have been recruited and hired.