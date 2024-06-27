Menu

Crime

3rd person facing charges following murder in Chatham: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
A third person has been charged in the investigation of a 27-year-old woman found dead earlier this month in southwestern Ontario. Police tape blocks off a crime scene July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. View image in full screen
A third person has been charged in the investigation of a 27-year-old woman found dead earlier this month in southwestern Ontario. Police tape blocks off a crime scene July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jose Luis Magana
A third person has been charged in the investigation into the death of a 27-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario.

Chatham-Kent police say a 23-year-old woman was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday in the death of Louise Thomson, who was from Milton, Ont.

Police say they found Thomson dead at an address in the community of Chatham on June 4.

Earlier this month, a 44-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Chatham, were also arrested.

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

