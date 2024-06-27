Donation to support accessible design of new Fredericton Performing Arts Centre

A $200,000 donation from the Windsor Foundation will help the new Fredericton Performing Arts Centre implement universal design measures aimed at increasing accessibility.

“It’s a big deal because it really allows us to go a step further,” said Tim Yerxa, executive director of the Fredericton Playhouse.

Universal design is a building principle that aims to ensure a space is able to be accessed and understood by as many people as possible. Another handful of private citizens are also contributing to the accessibility design of the $81.7-million project, including Ed and Melissa Barrett, Margaret Norrie McCain, Bill and Joanne Reynolds, and John and Lois Cameron Thompson.

The building is expected to open in 2026.

In a statement a representative of the Windsor Foundation, which was started by New Brunswick-born entrepreneur Sidney Windsor, said they were happy to contribute to the project.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Windsor Foundation is thrilled to help make this amazing venue extremely accessible for those with hearing or physical challenges in our community,” said Nancy Roach, a director with the Windsor Foundation and Fredericton resident.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our mandate is to support programs, projects and initiatives that benefit the disadvantaged or vulnerable in the community, and the Performing Arts Centre certainly fits. It is clearly a visionary and exciting project with long-term impact for all New Brunswickers.”

Yerxa said that starting from scratch on a new space gave them the chance to go above and beyond accessibility standards, even ensuring places like the orchestra pit and technical booths are accessible.

“That’s really what universal design is, is it’s about everyone being able to do everything in the building no matter what their role is,” he said.

Ability NB provided some advice on the plans and executive director Haley Flaro says the playhouse is showing exceptional leadership with the design.

She notes that New Brunswick has the second highest rate of disability in the country.

“Designing it in a universal way to ensure that as many people as possible can participate in their programming, attend shows, is so critical,” she said.

The grant will also help to pay for a state-of-the-art listening assistive system for those who are hard of hearing. The Playhouse already has an older version of the system, but the new PAC will have one that takes advantage of advances in technology and can work with things like hearing aids.

Story continues below advertisement

“If someone wants to get a device that will help them hear what’s happening on stage, it can be done in a way that technically works much better than what’s available today,” he said.

The $81.7-million project is being financed with a mix of public and private money. Yerxa says they are over halfway to their $10-million fundraising goal and expect to reach it in the next couple of years.

“It’s not just about raising enough money, it’s also about engaging the community in the building of the building so they feel connected to it, they feel a sense of ownership,” he said.

“We’ve had donations ranging from $5 to a million dollars and we welcome every single one of them.”