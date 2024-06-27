Young women, newcomers allegedly lured into sex trade by Calgary man

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man was charged earlier this week for allegedly targeting young women and newcomers, including one woman from the city, to lure them into the sex trade.

Reginald Kwame Boakye, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Airdrie RCMP and the Calgary Police Service. He has been charged with human trafficking, advertising sexual services, procuring and several firearms charges.

According to a news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), a provincial entity committed to tackling serious and organized crime, Boakye was carrying a loaded handgun and ammunition when he was arrested.

He currently has a lifetime firearms prohibition stemming from previous convictions.

“Boakye allegedly targeted young women and vulnerable newcomers to Canada and lured them into the sex trade through manipulation, grooming and coercion,” ALERT said Thursday.

View image in full screen ALERT said Reginald Kwame Boakye allegedly targeted young women and vulnerable newcomers to Canada and lured them into the sex trade. Courtesy: ALERT

ALERT said its human trafficking unit began investigating after a victim, a woman from Calgary, was identified in early May.

“The survivor was provided support resources through ALERT’s Safety Network Coordinator and has been able to escape the sex trade.”

Boakye remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

Meanwhile, Deng Majak Achuil, 28, was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Achuil, who was wanted on 35 outstanding warrants, was found to be breaching numerous release conditions. He has also been charged with obstruction.

Officials with ALERT’s human trafficking unit believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to come forward and speak with police.

Survivors of human trafficking can call 211 for help, ALERT said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

According to Statistics Canada, 3,996 incidents of human trafficking have been reported to police services in Canada between 2012 and 2022.