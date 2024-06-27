Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Young women, newcomers allegedly lured into sex trade by Calgary man

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
Reginald Kwame Boakye, 31, has been charged with offences related to human trafficking, advertising sexual services, procuring and several firearms charges. View image in full screen
Reginald Kwame Boakye, 31, has been charged with offences related to human trafficking, advertising sexual services, procuring and several firearms charges. Courtesy: ALERT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary man was charged earlier this week for allegedly targeting young women and newcomers, including one woman from the city, to lure them into the sex trade.

Reginald Kwame Boakye, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Airdrie RCMP and the Calgary Police Service. He has been charged with human trafficking, advertising sexual services, procuring and several firearms charges.

According to a news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), a provincial entity committed to tackling serious and organized crime, Boakye was carrying a loaded handgun and ammunition when he was arrested.

He currently has a lifetime firearms prohibition stemming from previous convictions.

“Boakye allegedly targeted young women and vulnerable newcomers to Canada and lured them into the sex trade through manipulation, grooming and coercion,” ALERT said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
ALERT said Reginald Kwame Boakye allegedly targeted young women and vulnerable newcomers to Canada and lured them into the sex trade. View image in full screen
ALERT said Reginald Kwame Boakye allegedly targeted young women and vulnerable newcomers to Canada and lured them into the sex trade. Courtesy: ALERT

ALERT said its human trafficking unit began investigating after a victim, a woman from Calgary, was identified in early May.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The survivor was provided support resources through ALERT’s Safety Network Coordinator and has been able to escape the sex trade.”

Boakye remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

Meanwhile, Deng Majak Achuil, 28, was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Trending Now

Achuil, who was wanted on 35 outstanding warrants, was found to be breaching numerous release conditions. He has also been charged with obstruction.

Officials with ALERT’s human trafficking unit believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to come forward and speak with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Survivors of human trafficking can call 211 for help, ALERT said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

According to Statistics Canada, 3,996 incidents of human trafficking have been reported to police services in Canada between 2012 and 2022.

Reginald Kwame Boakye, 31, was carrying a loaded handgun and ammunition when he was arrested on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Reginald Kwame Boakye, 31, was carrying a loaded handgun and ammunition when he was arrested on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Courtesy: ALERT
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices