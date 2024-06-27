‘A pleasant surprise’: Londoners announced as winners of Dream Lottery

Send this page to someone via email

Two Londoners have won big with this year’s 2024 Spring Dream Lottery supporting London’s hospitals.

The winners were announced Thursday morning at one of the dream homes located at 2140 Saddlerock Ave. in London.

Londoner Michael Denman was the big winner Thursday, winning his choice between the home in northwest London valued at $1.4 million, a condo in Port Stanley and $250,000, or a $1 million cash prize.

Over the phone, Denman said the ticket he bought was an anniversary gift for his partner.

“Wow,” was the first thing he said when told. “What a pleasant surprise! You’ve made more than my day; you’ve made my year.”

The 50/50 winner was also announced, with Londoner Dale Hughes taking home nearly $570,000. She and her husband, Andrew, say the win is still sinking in.

View image in full screen Londoners Andrew and Dale Hughes were the winners of the 50/50 draw, taking home nearly $570,000. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

“We’ve been playing for years. A long time ago, we won a set of luggage,” Hughes said, laughing on Thursday. “I joke every year when they draw the names, “Oh, that’s because we’re waiting for the big one,” not ever expecting to win. So this was a complete shock this morning.”

When asked about what they plan to do with the money, Hughes said that they need to let it set in before any big purchases, because it still feels unreal.

“We might have Chinese food,” Andrew Hughes joked.

Since 1996, Dream Lottery has collected nearly $60 million for the Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

Scott Fortnum, president and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation, thanked the community for their continued support.

“We have one of the longest running and one of the most successful lotteries. And I think part of that is because everyone truly is a winner,” Fortnum said. “You’re making a difference in our community. And we thank you for that.”