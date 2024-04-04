Luxury home, beach condo and cash prizes to be won in 2024 spring Dream Lottery

Send this page to someone via email

The spring edition of the Dream Lottery in support of London’s regional hospitals has officially begun, with three grand prize options and thousands of smaller prizes.

Grand prize winners have three choices if they win. Option A is a fully furnished, 3,500-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom luxury home located at 2140 Saddlerock Ave. in London, built by Bridlewood Homes and valued at nearly $1.4 million.

Option B is a 1,320-square-foot condo in the Kokomo Beach Club at 409-100 The Promenade in Port Stanley, featuring three bedrooms, a view of the nearby golf course, and two bathrooms. Included in this prize is $250,000, bringing the total prize value up to $1.1 million.

A $1 million cash prize also returns as the third grand prize. Thousands of other prizes, such as vacations and landscaping packages are also available.

The lottery is a joint project between Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

View image in full screen Hospital officials Scott Fortnum, Michelle Campbell, and John H. MacFarlane (left to right) are seen inside the Dream Lottery home April 4, 2024. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

Michelle Campbell, president & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, says the lottery gives the three foundations “unrestricted funds to support things that government typically doesn’t support.”

“The money that foundations raise really goes to the frontline for care teaching and research, (it) doesn’t support operating, doesn’t support administrative salaries,” Campbell said while speaking at the launch of the lottery Thursday morning.

“In our case, proceeds from this lottery are going to help us purchase five ultrasound units for our breast imaging center and that’s going to enable us to keep pace with state-of-the-art technology in our center.”

President and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation, Scott Fortnum, says the most important thing about the Dream Lottery is that the money stays in London.

“When you’re buying a dream lottery ticket, the funds that are raised are coming to one of the three hospitals are split between the three hospitals in the community and making a difference right here,” Fortnum said. “It’s pretty amazing what those dollars do. It’s not about the dollars, it’s the impact of the dollars.”

In addition to the grand prizes, the 50/50 draw returns, with a minimum payout of $250,000 and no maximum, and the Making a Difference Calendar, which features four months of wins, is also available.

Since 1996, Dream Lottery has collected nearly $60 million for the three foundations.

“That gives the hospitals the flexibility to do what they need to do with the money to support its highest priority needs, like state-of-the-art equipment, like leading edge research that goes on within our hospitals, and other patient care initiatives,” said John H. MacFarlane, the president and CEO of LHSF. “It really gives the flexibility to support those kinds of things for the betterment of our patients here in southwestern Ontario.”

Grand prizes and 50/50 winners will be announced June 27. For more information, head to DreamItWinIt.ca.