Economy

Alberta lithium company E3 pegs capital cost of proposed project at $2.47B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta-based E3 Lithium hits 2 major milestones'
Alberta-based E3 Lithium hits 2 major milestones
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 24, 2022) E3 Lithium is in the process of drilling Alberta's first ever lithium-specific well in the same week it secured funding from Imperial Oil to carry on its pilot project. – Jun 24, 2022
A company that aims to develop the lithium that occurs naturally within Alberta’s oilfield brines has pegged the estimated capital cost of its proposed Clearwater project at $2.47 billion.

Publicly traded junior resource firm E3 Lithium opened the province’s first lithium extraction pilot project near Olds, Alta. last fall.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The company aims to construct a full-scale commercial facility in the same area that would process battery-grade lithium product ready to be sold directly to battery producers and electric vehicle companies.

The company — which has financial backing from Imperial Oil Ltd. — announced Wednesday it has completed a pre-feasibility study that establishes a “clear and viable pathway” to commercialization.

E3 says its project would have an initial capacity of 32,250 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year.

The company is proposing to use carbon capture and storage technology to reduce emissions from its lithium processing facility, though the cost of that equipment is not included in the project’s estimated price tag.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

