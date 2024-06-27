Menu

Crime

Stolen truck, home invasion part of wild night for RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP allege a 21-year-old suspect stole this truck from a Portage la Prairie home. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP allege a 21-year-old suspect stole this truck from a Portage la Prairie home. Manitoba RCMP
A Manitoba man is facing a laundry list of criminal charges after a wild incident in Portage la Prairie Monday night.

RCMP said they were called to a home on Meighen Avenue in Portage, where a victim, 65, said he was loading up his truck when a man hit him with a crowbar and stole the vehicle.

Police continued to get updates about the stolen truck, including reports that the suspect was driving erratically and damaging properties. The truck was eventually found, abandoned, a short distance away.

While officers were investigating, they were called about a home invasion on Wilkinson Crescent, where a man had reportedly threatened the homeowner and tried to steal a vehicle.

When police arrived, the suspect was spotted in the backyard, and after a foot chase, he jumped into Crescent Lake and swam to the other side, where he was arrested.

A 21-year-old from Dakota Tipi First Nation is facing more than a dozen charges, including two counts each of robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and mischief, plus single counts of breaking and entering, dangerous operation of a vehicle, uttering threats, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply.

Trending Now

He remains in custody.

