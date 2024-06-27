Menu

Sports

McDavid, Matthews among players with nominations at Thursday night’s NHL Awards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 9:04 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl spoke on Wednesday about how close their team came to winning a Stanley Cup.
Some of the NHL’s best will be recognized Thursday night at the NHL Awards.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is among three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy for league MVP.

Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews is up for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews stand prior to competing in the NHL All-Star skills competition in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews stand prior to competing in the NHL All-Star skills competition in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Vancouver Canucks blue liner Quinn Hughes is a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenceman.

The Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck and Canucks’ Thatcher Demko are both finalists for the Vezina Trophy for the NHL’s top goaltender.

Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard, the top pick in the 2023 draft, is up for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the league’s top rookie.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

