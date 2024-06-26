Edmonton businesses looking to build on downtown momentum post playoff

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers playoff run might be over, but downtown businesses believe now is the time to capitalize on the momentum.

For the past two months, downtown Edmonton has been bustling, with the Oilers Stanley Cup run lasting more than 60 days. Thousands of people made their way to the downtown core each game.

Restaurants and bars near Ice District say they felt that boost.

Jamelle Davis, operator of Often Restaurant and Bar, said the restaurant has been open for 10 months and the playoffs helped expand its customer base.

“From when we were down 3-0, every puck, every goal, every time the goalie saved it, it was a new appetizer that was ordered,” Davis said.

“It was a new beer that was ordered, it was another drink that was served. It was something that as a city we were able to unite.”

Local organizations hope to make it clear that Edmonton is more than just hockey, according to Explore Edmonton Marketing Director Lauren Andrews.

“We really feel like now is the time to capitalize on this momentum,” she said. “Right now, Edmonton is at its best and most beautiful. Now is the time to come and enjoy.”

Andrews is hoping the cup run can be the boost needed to attract more people downtown every single night.

One way to do so is by simply spreading the word, she said.

“Edmontonians can get out and enjoy the fun things that we have to do throughout the summer months and the winter and fall months as well,” Andrews said.

“Encourage your family and friends who live out of town and out of market to come to Edmonton. Edmontonians are relying on them to be our best ambassadors for all of the amazing things our city has to offer.”

It’s projected the playoffs generated around $200 million for the local economy. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said city council will continue to support those efforts.

“We’re building on the work of the community and the Downtown Business Association and others that have been so committed to bringing more vibrancy more life and more activity to the downtown,” he said.

For businesses in Edmonton’s Entertainment District, this is the start of summer they were looking for.

They hope trips downtown happen more often.

“(We’re) excited to have some of the roads here closed off, having some block parties, streets open,” said Davis.

“(We’re) collaborating with other businesses to see how we can bring the whole community together just right here in this square.”