Entertainment

Fort Macleod marks 150th anniversary with return of pro rodeo

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 8:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fort Macleod marks 150th anniversary with return of pro rodeo'
Fort Macleod marks 150th anniversary with return of pro rodeo
WATCH: It’s a busy week in Fort Macleod as the town gears up to celebrate its milestone 150th anniversary this weekend. There are plenty of events and activities, including the Midnight Days Pro Rodeo, which is returning after a decades-long hiatus. Jordan Prentice has more on how the community is celebrating this milestone anniversary.
This year marks Fort Macleod’s 150th anniversary, and the town is celebrating in a big way with a wide range of events and activities, including the return of the Midnight Days Pro Rodeo.

Fort Macleod Coun. Mackenzie Hengerer says the celebration is all about the community coming together.

“It really is a vibrant community where you know your neighbours, your friends, your business owners, and this is all of us coming together to take part in the celebrations now,” said Hengerer.

The anniversary celebrations will begin with an opening ceremony on Main Street at 5 p.m.

Though the official party has yet to begin, a pre-celebration began on Tuesday.

After a 43-year hiatus, the Fort Macleod and District Agricultural Society brought back its Midnight Days Pro Rodeo, which saw over 2,000 attendees on Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the continent travelled to compete in a Canadian Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned event, which has a grand prize of $30,000.

The rodeo also featured a vendor’s market, an agriculture machinery show, and tipis from the Blackfoot Confederacy.

Fort Macleod and District Agricultural Society member Tyler Trotter says now that the rodeo has returned, it’s here to stay.

“A lot of people attended our rodeo [Tuesday] night who remember coming to the Midnight Days in the 70s,” said Trotter. “We hope to get back to that same feeling of community and giving people something to look forward to.”

The rodeo will come to a close late on Wednesday evening.

A full itinerary of Fort Macleod’s 150th anniversary events and activities can be found here.

