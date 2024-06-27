Fire destroys modular home at Joy Vista Estates in Kawartha Lakes

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported following a large fire at a home at a modular park in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported fire at Joy Vista Estates in the hamlet of Cambray, about 10 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief Terry Jones says crews found the home engulfed in flames, determining the fire had spread from the garage.

Jones says crews from six stations attended the scene to battle the blaze.

The fire also destroyed a pickup truck in the driveway.

A neighbour says no one was home at the time when the blaze broke out.

As firefighters fought the fire, OPP closed Cambray Road between Killarney Bay Road and Halls Road.

View image in full screen Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on June 26, 2024. Bridgetta Schneider photo

View image in full screen Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A fire destroyed a home at Joy Vista Estates in Cambray, north of Lindsay, Ont., on June 26, 2024.

View image in full screen The fire destroyed a pickup truck and a home.

Jones says the cause of the fire has been determined to be improper handling of ignited material.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.

— more to come