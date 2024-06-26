Menu

Canada

Mounties, prosecutor to give update on investigation into deadly Manitoba bus crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 8:16 am
1 min read
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Hwy 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Hwy 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba Mounties and a Crown prosecutor are set to provide an update Wednesday on an investigation into a bus crash that killed 17 people.

RCMP say the prosecutor is to discuss a decision about charges relating to the crash last June near Carberry, west of Winnipeg.

Click to play video: '‘A very chaotic, sad scene’: Manitoba RCMP on anniversary of Carberry crash'
‘A very chaotic, sad scene’: Manitoba RCMP on anniversary of Carberry crash

The bus, carrying seniors to a casino, collided with a semi-trailer while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police have said the truck had the right of way.

Police handed over their findings in January to the Crown’s office, including forensic reports and interviews with witnesses and survivors.

Mounties have said they may never be able to speak with the bus driver, because of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Click to play video: '‘A year of grief’: Family members of Carberry bus crash victims reflect 1 year later'
‘A year of grief’: Family members of Carberry bus crash victims reflect 1 year later
© 2024 The Canadian Press

