Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspect in April aggravated assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say this man is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault on Corydon Avenue.
Winnipeg police say this man is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault on Corydon Avenue. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have a warrant out for a man wanted in an aggravated assault incident on Corydon Avenue in April.

The suspect, Niko Kevin Bonin, 24, remains at large, and police are reaching out to the public for any information that might help track him down.

Police said the assault took place just before midnight on April 26, when they were called to a business in the 2000 block of Corydon. They found a 46-year-old victim with multiple upper-body injuries, who was taken to hospital and treated.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

After an investigation, the major crimes unit determined that the victim and suspect were patrons at the same business when an argument broke out, eventually escalating into violence.

Bonin is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium, athletic build, short black hair and a dark beard or goatee.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Violent crime on the rise'
Violent crime on the rise
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices