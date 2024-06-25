Winnipeg cops seek suspect in April aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have a warrant out for a man wanted in an aggravated assault incident on Corydon Avenue in April.

The suspect, Niko Kevin Bonin, 24, remains at large, and police are reaching out to the public for any information that might help track him down.

Police said the assault took place just before midnight on April 26, when they were called to a business in the 2000 block of Corydon. They found a 46-year-old victim with multiple upper-body injuries, who was taken to hospital and treated.

After an investigation, the major crimes unit determined that the victim and suspect were patrons at the same business when an argument broke out, eventually escalating into violence.

Bonin is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium, athletic build, short black hair and a dark beard or goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).