Housing Accelerator Fund spurs hundreds of letters from Saskatoon residents

Hundreds of Saskatoon residents are looking to weigh in on the Housing Accelerator Fund being discussed on Thursday at city council’s special public hearing meeting.

The government of Canada has offered funding to help cities fast-track housing, and is partnering with the city of Saskatoon to help develop 940 housing units over the next three years.

Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, $41.3 million is going toward this initiative, with housing development being sped up in areas near transit and the downtown sector.

At the beginning of May, city administration proposed that $35 million of the fund be allocated to incentive programs that will support affordable housing, multiple-unit dwellings in priority growth areas, and housing development on city-owned land.

The city also held public information sessions at the beginning of June, saying it was an opportunity for residents to ask questions and for the city to offer information on:

permitting up to four dwelling units on all residential sites

permitting multiple-unit residential development within 800 metres of the bus rapid transit stations

streamlining approvals for residential care homes

removing minimum parking requirements city wide

The report on Thursday aims to give more information on the specific housing conditions required for the city to get future federal funding for housing.

Hundreds of letters were submitted to the city, with more of them showing support for the changes proposed by the city to make it easier to create multi-unit housing.

Many of the supportive letters outlined that these changes will speed up the creation of housing and will allow new housing to go up in existing neighbourhoods. They also touched on how encouraging development and creating density within the community will be a cheaper option than allowing Saskatoon’s growth to continue to sprawl.

One resident, Roxanne Buller, said in her letter that she was paying 50 per cent of her income on rent two years ago, but was forced to move after her rent rose $400 the first year and $300 the second. She said affordable multi-unit housing near public transit would be perfect for her and her son, adding that she can’t afford a vehicle.

These changes also gained support from organizations like the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s office of the medical health officers, Métis Nation‐Saskatchewan, The Saskatoon Climate Hub, the NSBA – Saskatoon’s Business Association and the Canadian Centre for Housing Rights.

Many of the concerns revolving around these changes came from people who say they would “disrupt neighborhood character and burden existing infrastructure.”

Letters of opposition said that single-family neighbourhoods should stay single-family neighbourhoods, and that a more nuanced approach or more information was needed.

One letter even claimed to there being a connection between basement suite rentals, multi-unit townhomes and condos and properties looking “shabby” and thefts occurring.

A letter from the Saskatoon Heritage Society suggested that these changes from the city could impact the city’s history and cultural identity.

“Sadly, the historic value of these neighbourhoods has never entered into the discussion and we question if the full impact of the Housing Accelerator Fund requirements on these neighbourhoods has been adequately considered,” the Saskatoon Heritage Society said.

The special meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, but council will also be discussing the potential of selling off some city-owned land to support the development of affordable housing projects on Wednesday.