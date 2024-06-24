City of Winnipeg announces Phase 2 of Permits Online

New features have been added to the City of Winnipeg’s online permitting process as a part of the project’s second phase.

Homeowners can now apply for plumbing and electrical permits using Permits Online, if they live in a single detached home if it’s the primary place they live, and they do the work themselves, the city said.

Both homeowners and contractors can apply for permits to develop a basement using the platform as well, it said.

These enhancements build on Permits Online upgrades launched April 15, 2024, the city said. Paired up, both phases allow all residential building and trade permits to be applied for online.

“We are continually working to improve the permit process and I am pleased to see more options now available for our customers,” said Sherri Rollins, Chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Property and Development. “There will be more enhancements coming later this year.”

Permits Online lets customers see the status of their permits and applications, and make payments, the city said. Licensed contractors can also renew licenses online.