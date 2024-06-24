Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP say motorcyclist dead after crash near Gladstone

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman at a railway crossing southeast of Winnipeg. Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman at a railway crossing southeast of Winnipeg. Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A man is dead after a crash near Gladstone, Man.

On Sunday afternoon, RCMP said a southbound minivan was making a U-turn onto Highway 34 when a motorcycle going south collided with it.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Austin, died at the scene.

The 78-year-old mini-van driver and a 73-year-old passenger were not physically hurt, police said.

RCMP said the investigation continues.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

