Manitoba RCMP say motorcyclist dead after crash near Gladstone

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead after a crash near Gladstone, Man.

On Sunday afternoon, RCMP said a southbound minivan was making a U-turn onto Highway 34 when a motorcycle going south collided with it.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Austin, died at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 78-year-old mini-van driver and a 73-year-old passenger were not physically hurt, police said.

RCMP said the investigation continues.