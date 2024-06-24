Menu

Share

Crime

3 men charged in drug trafficking operation linked to overdose deaths

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
Three man have been charged by Calgary police over two unrelated drug trafficking investigations. The investigations are connected to the drug overdose deaths of two men.
Three man have been charged by Calgary police over two unrelated drug trafficking investigations. The investigations are connected to the drug overdose deaths of two men. File/Global News
Calgary police have charged three men with 49 offences as part of separate drug trafficking investigations connected to two fatal overdoses.

In August 2022, police said a man was found dead from an overdose, and after an extensive investigation, two men were arrested and charged with drug trafficking on March 12 of this year.

Police also seized methamphetamine and fentanyl after a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

In Oct. 2023, police said another man was found dead from an overdose, and their investigation led them a home in the northeast community of Skyview Ranch.

On May 9, police carried out a search and seized:

  • Approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 43 grams of cocaine
  • 18 hydrocodone pills
  • 414 oxycodone pills
  • 20 grams of MDMA
  • $5,050 in cash
  • .22 M15 rifle
  • Ammunition
  • Cell phones
  • Scales
  • Other items consistent with drug trafficking activities

Police arrested one man, who is facing 39 different charges, including 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“There is no such thing as a safe street drug, and every time people consume illegal narcotics, they are taking a chance with their life,” Calgary police inspector Jeff Pennoyer said in a statement.

“In 2023, there were 571 people who lost their lives due to drug overdoses in our city, and each of those deaths has the potential to result in drug traffickers being charged,” he added.

“We are willing to use every resource available to ensure those involved will be held accountable for their actions.”

