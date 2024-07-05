Calgary Stampede poster artist embraces ‘exciting moment’ at 2024 parade

Send this page to someone via email

Lloyd Templeton, 23, grew up watching the Calgary Stampede Parade. He would get up early and find a spot along the parade route before the sun came up.

He says it was magical to watch the sun rise and see horses riding through the middle of downtown Calgary.

He knew those memories are what he wanted to focus on when he entered the 2024 Calgary Stampede Youth Poster competition.

To gain inspiration, he flipped through hundreds of photos of past parades, until he came across a photo of Duane Mark. The image shows the Stoney Nakoda Tipi Holder riding horseback in the parade.

Templeton says the way Mark was looking up in the image said a lot.

View image in full screen A photo of Duane Mark. COURTESY: Calgary Stampede

“His regalia was just so visually striking and impressive, but in his expression, I could tell he had the same love and excitement about being in the parade that I felt watching the parade.”

Templeton’s final oil painting got the seal of approval from Mark. The two became fast friends in the process, even taking horseback riding lessons together before saddling up side by side in the 2024 Calgary Stampede Parade.

View image in full screen A photo of Duane Mark and Lloyd Templeton sitting on horses. COURTESY: Lloyd Templeton

The two also collaborated on the official boots of this year’s Stampede. Keeping the focus on Stoney Nakoda, the boots include a golden eagle and mountain images. Mark also offered a Stoney Nakoda phrase that can be found inside the lining of the boots that translates roughly to “fostering peace and respect.”

More of Templeton’s art can be found at the art gallery throughout the 10 days of Stampede. His poster image is also etched in the concrete outside of the new BMO Centre, quite literally cementing his place in Calgary Stampede history.

Templeton won a $10,000 scholarship for winning the poster competition. He is already putting that money to use, going to Florence, Italy in the fall to study Renaissance oil painting.

View image in full screen A photo of Lloyd Templeton when he was younger. COURTESY: Lloyd Templeton

Templeton says getting to be in the parade is a real full-circle moment for him.

“After spending so many hours painting people on horseback, getting to be on horseback myself in the parade is like the pinnacle. It’s such an exciting moment.”

