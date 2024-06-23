Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police looking for vehicle involved in serious hit and run

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police cruiser View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton police are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a serious hit and run. Eric Beck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a serious hit and run in the city’s southwest last week.

Police said a motorcyclist was travelling north on Haddow Drive near Haliburton Road around 11:30 p.m. on June 14.

At the same time, a BMW travelling in the same direction sideswiped the motorcycle on the left side, causing the motorcycle to go down. The BMW fled the scene.

“The 24-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EMS,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

EPS’ Major Collision Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.

Police are now looking for a red/maroon BMW 3 series from the late 1990s to early 2000s. The vehicle also has white doors and will likely have damage to the front of the car and the front passenger side.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on this suspect vehicle to contact EPS. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Armed robbery of cannabis store in north Edmonton'
Armed robbery of cannabis store in north Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices