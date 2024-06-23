Edmonton police looking for vehicle involved in serious hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a serious hit and run in the city’s southwest last week.

Police said a motorcyclist was travelling north on Haddow Drive near Haliburton Road around 11:30 p.m. on June 14.

At the same time, a BMW travelling in the same direction sideswiped the motorcycle on the left side, causing the motorcycle to go down. The BMW fled the scene.

“The 24-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EMS,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

EPS’ Major Collision Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.

Police are now looking for a red/maroon BMW 3 series from the late 1990s to early 2000s. The vehicle also has white doors and will likely have damage to the front of the car and the front passenger side.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on this suspect vehicle to contact EPS. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.