Calgary water emergency: Crews still on track to finish repairs by Stampede

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek provided another update Sunday morning to the city’s ongoing water emergency following a water main break more than two weeks ago.

Speaking to reporters, she said two areas have been set up to provide non-potable or untreated water to residents who have been unable to collect rainwater at home.

Water collection sites will be located at Baker Park and the Ogden boat launch, she said.

“We want to remind you only to take what you need — it’s a temporary fix, and it’s not intended for large-scale water collection,” Gondek said.

“And a reminder that this is river water. It’s non-potable, it has not been treated, so it’s not safe for consumption.”

Sunday’s update comes one week after officials declared a local state of emergency over the water supply crisis, triggered by what the city has described as a “catastrophic” water main break on June 5.

A massive feeder main, which carries water from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant, broke in the Montgomery neighbourhood of northwest Calgary. Officials have described the feeder main as a “critical” water line.

Regarding the status of the feeder main repair, Gondek said crews are still on track to have everything fixed by July 5, the first day of the Calgary Stampede.

“The work that’s being done right now is focused mainly on welding,” she said.

“Crews are out there welding the adapters that are going to be needed to attach the new steel section of pipe to the existing pipe.”

She added that Saturday’s water consumption was at 451 million litres, the first time in three days that usage had been kept that low.

Officials are expected to delve into further detail about the ongoing repair work during an update at 2 p.m.