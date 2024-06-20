Calgary water emergency: Mayor cautions July 5 completion date ‘best-case estimate’

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Jyoti Gondek cautioned Calgarians that there could still be delays or unplanned setbacks as city crews aim to have water flowing as usual by July 5.

In Wednesday afternoon’s update on the two-week-old Calgary water crisis, the city said regular water supply will likely be restored on the earlier end of the timeline estimate – in about three weeks rather than five. Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services, said that means repairs could be completed by July 5.

In a video statement Thursday morning, Gondek said there is still a lot of work to be done before Calgarians can go back to normal water usage, and that the July 5 goal is a “best-case estimate at this point in time.”

“We have to be prepared that a potential site may require a bit more of a repair than we expected or that water testing is going to take a little bit more time,” she said.

“I want you all to be prepared for these changes to the schedule as we continue to learn more about the progress that we’re making.

“The timeline for completion will come into sharper and sharper focus as this repair work continues.”

0:42 Calgary water main break: Harassment of city workers ‘not acceptable,’ says Mayor Gondek

Gondek wanted to outline just how much work remains to be done. She said work is well underway to repair five hot spots along the feeder main where robotic inspection showed the wires on the outside of the pipe were losing strength.

All of the pipe pieces needed for the repairs are in the city. Gondek said three are ready to go and two are being sandblasted and coated with epoxy.

All of the sections of pipe in need of repair have been uncovered and work started Wednesday to cut out the sections identified as hot spots, Gondek said.

Once the pipe is repaired, crews will need to repave 16th Avenue Northwest. From there, the line will need to be flushed and the water will need to be tested to ensure it’s safe to drink.

“We rely on Alberta Health Services to give us the all-clear in that regard,” Gondek said.

She said 454 million litres of water was used on Wednesday, putting Calgarians on a five-day streak of staying well below the threshold set out by the city.

Gondek said another update would be provided at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.