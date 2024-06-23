SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Prospera Place hosting watch party for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Fans in Prospera Place. View image in full screen
Fans in Prospera Place.
The Edmonton Oilers have come back from a 3-0 deficit to force a decisive game seven in the Stanley Cup Finals. While Monday’s game will be played in Florida, Prospera Place is hosting a watch party for Kelowna, B.C., fans.

Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going towards the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. with a special pre-game show from country artist Dawson Gray at 4:30 p.m.

The game will be streamed on the 32-foot screen with puck drop at 5:00 p.m.

The concession will be open along with multiple alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options available.

Edmonton Oilers fans in frenzy after Game 6 win in Stanley Cup playoffs
