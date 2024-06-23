Prospera Place hosting watch party for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers have come back from a 3-0 deficit to force a decisive game seven in the Stanley Cup Finals. While Monday’s game will be played in Florida, Prospera Place is hosting a watch party for Kelowna, B.C., fans.
Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going towards the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.
Doors open at 4:00 p.m. with a special pre-game show from country artist Dawson Gray at 4:30 p.m.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The game will be streamed on the 32-foot screen with puck drop at 5:00 p.m.
The concession will be open along with multiple alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options available.
Trending Now
More on Sports
- Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a Stanley Cup win after improbable comeback
- ‘We want the cup’: Fans pack plaza as Edmonton Oilers force winner-take-all Stanley Cup final
- Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers force Game 7 with 5-1 win over Florida Panthers
- Canadian soccer player racially abused online after 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Comments