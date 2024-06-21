Fans, cheer team and businesses gear up for Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener

Send this page to someone via email

With a perfect record to start the young season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are hoping to continue their winning ways.

With the home opener on Sunday, momentum is building in the locker room and in the community both far and wide.

Rebellion Brewing is one of the pre-game spots for many fans and owner Mark Heise said they’re expecting a big crowd.

“Of course, there’s a long-standing tradition of beer and food and snacks and pre-gaming before going to the big game and so yeah, we’re ready to roll here,” Heise said.

“We’re expecting a big crowd. There’s always lots of optimism early in the season. We’ve been here for 10 years now and it started out with a pretty small Rider crowd, but people have been slowly figuring it out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Not only are local restaurants preparing for the crowds, but the Rider Cheer Team is as well. For many athletes previously involved in sports like dance, the cheer team can be a chance to continue their passion.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“They are so passionate about being role models, which is amazing because there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with being on a professional sports team, especially in Saskatchewan,” Courtney Odelein-Akakpo, head coach of the Roughriders cheer team, said.

“The girls are amazing, they work hard, they love Rider Nation and interacting with fans. They love performing.”

Meanwhile, fans across the world are also getting ready for the game. Joseph Lozito is a Rider fan living in Long Island and said he tunes in for every game.

“I honestly think I’m a Roughrider fan more because of the people of Regina and Rider Nation,” Lozito said. “The coolest thing about watching Rider home games is feeling the electricity of the crowd through my television and it’s awesome and I’m expecting a lot of that for the home opener.”

He hopes the 2-0 start to the season is a sign of good things to come.

“Last year was a disappointment for a lot of people that root for the Riders. Once they signed A.J. Oullette, I couldn’t wait for the season.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I wish I could be there.”

The Roughriders home opener kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.