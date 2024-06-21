Video shows armed men robbing Edmonton restaurant and cannabis store

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help locating two men wanted in connection with a number of armed robberies and an armed carjacking in recent weeks.

Surveillance video provided by the Edmonton Police Service Friday afternoon shows two men robbing a restaurant in the area of 130th Avenue and 82nd Street on June 5.

The video (which can be seen in the player above) shows the men, who police said were armed with bear spray and a sawed-off shotgun, walk into the restaurant as two people are standing in the entryway. One of the suspects appears to point the gun at one of the patrons before running into the establishment.

The suspect then comes back to the front counter where the other suspect is waiting. The person behind the counter hands over a cash drawer and puts their hands up. The suspects are then seen grabbing money and leaving the restaurant.

The second armed robbery happened at a cannabis shop in the area of 131st Avenue and 82nd Street on June 17. Police said the men robbed the clerk of cash and a safe.

Video from inside the store shows two men slowly walking near the cash counter.

One of the men appears to be purchasing something when he pulls out a handgun and points it in the face of the person behind the counter.

The staff member empties out one cash drawer and opens a second for the men.

Video from another area of the shop then shows the men with a safe.

Police said the pair is also wanted for an armed carjacking in the area of 132nd Avenue and 82nd Street on June 12, as well as a theft from a Wetaskiwin Walmart on June 16.

The men are also wanted in Moose Jaw, Sask., for robbery-related charges, according to Edmonton police.

Police are searching for Michael Sanderson, 35. He is five-foot-eight and about 150 pounds with blonde or light brown hair and blue eyes.

Edmonton police are searching for Michael Sanderson, 35, who is wanted for a number of robberies in and around the city. Courtesy / Edmonton Police Service

Police are also searching for Brandon Gariepy, 38. He is five-foot-six and about 156 pounds, with brown hair.

Police are also searching for Brandon Gariepy, 38, who is wanted for a number of armed robberies in and around Edmonton. Courtesy / Edmonton Police Service

The EPS said officers believe both men are in the Edmonton area. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.